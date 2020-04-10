Uttar Pradesh: With 51 more cases in 24 hours, state total jumps to 410

Sanitation workers of Lucknow Municipal Corporation during a protest on Thursday. They demanded adequate protective equipment during duty hours. Vishal Srivastav Sanitation workers of Lucknow Municipal Corporation during a protest on Thursday. They demanded adequate protective equipment during duty hours. Vishal Srivastav

The number of positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 410 on Thursday as the infection was detected in 51 more patients in the past 24 hours. Till now, positive cases have been reported from 40 districts. The most number of infections have been found in Agra – 83 cases – followed by Noida (63 cases).

Nineteen of the new cases were detected in Agra, followed by six in Saharanpur district, four each in Firozabad and Muzaffarnagar districts, and three each in Noida, Meerut and Pratapgarh districts. Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Amroha districts reported two cases each, while one patient each was found in Kanpur, Hardoi, and Auraiya.

At least 30 of the new patients are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event that was held last month in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. The congregation is the source of hundreds of cases across India. Of the total positive cases, 225 are linked to this cluster.

Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthy appealed to those connected to the Jamaat event but not tracked by authorities to get quarantined voluntarily.

On Wednesday, the state police chief had said that 1,573 persons linked to the event had been traced so far, with 1,268 quarantined. Officials found 265 of these people were from other states, and their information was passed on to authorities there. The officials also seized the passports of 259 of the 323 foreigners quarantined for being part of the congregation. The others are from Nepal, Awasthy added.

The state has 379 active COVID-19 cases at present as 31 patients —12 from Noida, eight from Agra, five from Lucknow, three from Ghaziabad and one each from Kanpur, Shamli and Pilibhit – have been discharged from hospital.

“Unfortunately, four corona-positive persons have died so far during treatment,” Amit Mohan Prasad told mediapersons. The victims, including a 25-year-old man who died in Gorakhpur, had co-morbid conditions.

At present, the state has nine laboratories to test COVID-19 samples. They have examined 8,402 samples so far, of which 7,898 turned out to be negative. The results of 94 samples are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.