Uttar Pradesh wins e-panchayat award

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has won the “E-Panchayat Puraskar 2021”, ranking first in Category I. It was followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh at the second position, while Odisha and Tamil Nadu stood third, the government said.

Every year, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj awards those states, which ensure maximum use of information technology to keep a tab on the work done by gram panchayats.

“This year, the Yogi Adityanath government has been awarded for flawless and efficient implementation of the e-application developed by the Centre and a few more apps developed by the state government,” said a state government spokesperson.

“This recognition will not only encourage all functionaries and officials of Uttar Pradesh to work harder, but will also help in implementing the e-Governance activities for empowering the Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state,” added the spokesperson.