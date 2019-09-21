Uttar Pradesh: Will accept anyone who wants to join our party, says Akhilesh Yadav

REACTING TO a question on the possible return of his estranged uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) founder Shivpal Yadav to his party, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said Friday that they would accept anyone who wants to join the party “without a second thought”.

Speaking after inducting former BSP state president Dayaram Pal and ex-BSP leader Mithai Lal Bharti into the SP, Akhilesh said his family had “democracy” and that they were expanding the family to defeat the BJP in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

“We have been accused of nepotism. In my family there is no nepotism, only democracy. The decision on this (Shivpal’s return) is not to be taken from our side. Whoever wants to follow whatever ideology, they are free to do so. Our doors are open for everyone. Whoever wants to come to us, they can. We won’t even consider what cases they have against them,” said Akhilesh.

He added, “Today Dayaram ji and Mithai Lal ji joined the party. Our family is expanding. And if we don’t expand our family, how will we fight in the 2022 election?” he added. Earlier, speaking to mediapersons in Mainpuri, PSP president Shivpal had said there were possibilities (of his return to SP) from his side but there were “a few conspirators who do not want to see the family united.”