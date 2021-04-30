Uttar Pradesh: Weekend curfew extended till Tuesday 7 am

DRDO officers inspect the upcoming 450-bed Covid facility in Chinhat area of Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With the Covid-19 infection rate remaining high, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended the weekend curfew till Tuesday morning.

“The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday 8 pm till Tuesday 7 am. Consequently, all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said here.

Till now, the weekend curbs that was announced on April 20, began every Friday 8 pm and ended on Monday 7 am.

The decision was taken at a review meeting presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government said that no new restriction has been added to the existing weekend curbs, and essential services and vaccination programme would continue.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the availability of Remdesivir drugs in all the district hospitals. He asked the district administrations to keep the entire details of demand and supply of the drug, the statement said. “The oxygen supply is improving with every passing day. Oxygen Express (trains) and air route are also used to bring in oxygen,” the CM said.

“We are acquiring oxygen supply from Roorkee, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand. In the last 24 hours, we are supposed to get 650 metric tonnes of medical oxygen,” a government official later said, adding that work to increase the availability of oxygen tankers is underway.

Stating that there are more than 1,16,000 L-1 beds, 65,000 L-2 beds (with oxygen supply) and L-3 beds (with ventilator facility) in the state, the government said that the CM has instructed officials to double the number of beds in the state.

“Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in collaboration with the state government will set up a 255-bed L-2/L-3 temporary covid hospital at the Haj House, for which the preparations are being carrying out on a war-footing,”Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, adding that over 100 Covid beds will also be added in the Super Speciality Cancer Hospital, Chak Ganjaria City (CG City)”.

“A total of 866 beds have been increased in just a span of a week in over 25 state-run medical colleges and 33 private medical colleges that have been operating as L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals. Out of these 866 beds, 199 are ICU beds. Besides, in the last two months, as many as 2400 beds were increased. The process was initiated in March 2020, with the addition of 488 Isolation Beds,” said a government spokesperson.

The CM has also instructed officials to strengthen the teleconsultation arrangements, an official said, adding that the DRDO’s two hospitals being built in Lucknow and Varanasi will soon be functional.

The CM also reiterated that strict action should be taken against those involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinder and medicines like Remdesivir, and directed officials to constitute a panel of doctors to make people aware that there is no need to stock medicine and oxygen out of fear or panic.

With reports of police personnel getting infected, the CM said that attention must be paid to take care of police forces and All police lines must have a Covid help centre.

On complaints of certain hospitals and doctors over-charging coronavirus patients, the CM said action should be taken against them. The CM also directed an automatic three-month extension of registration of private hospitals, while also directing that all Community Health Centres (CHC) should be given 20 oxygen concentrators.