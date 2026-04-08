Sudden chill in Lucknow after unseasonal rain; here’s IMD forecast for the week

Lucknow is witnessing unseasonal rain and a sudden drop in temperature, with the minimum touching 17°C on Wednesday morning.

This is due to a strong Western disturbance over north Pakistan-Afghanistan, interacting with induced cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and UP and supported by moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, said experts.

This spell is expected to last till April 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after a two-day dry spell, a fresh bout of unseasonal rain and thunderstorm is expected from April 11 onwards.

Warnings issued

The weather phenomenon has also affected most parts of the state. Day temperatures have dropped sharply by up to 6°C in several districts over the past 24-48 hours. Cities such as Meerut (-6.7°C), Prayagraj (-6.0°C), Bijnor (-5.8°C), and Etawah (-5.7°C) recorded significant departures from normal.