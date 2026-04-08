Sudden chill in Lucknow after unseasonal rain; here’s IMD forecast for the week

The weather phenomenon has also affected most parts of the state, with day temperatures dropping sharply by up to 6°C in several districts over the past 24-48 hours.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 02:44 PM IST
Sudden chill in Lucknow as Western Disturbance triggers rain; here’s IMD forecast for the weekThe IMD has issued a yellow warning for more than half of Uttar Pradesh, covering over 50 districts, forecasting light thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), and light rainfall over the next 24-48 hours. Express Archive
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Lucknow is witnessing unseasonal rain and a sudden drop in temperature, with the minimum touching 17°C on Wednesday morning.

This is due to a strong Western disturbance over north Pakistan-Afghanistan, interacting with induced cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and UP and supported by moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, said experts.

This spell is expected to last till April 9. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after a two-day dry spell, a fresh bout of unseasonal rain and thunderstorm is expected from April 11 onwards.

Warnings issued

The weather phenomenon has also affected most parts of the state. Day temperatures have dropped sharply by up to 6°C in several districts over the past 24-48 hours. Cities such as Meerut (-6.7°C), Prayagraj (-6.0°C), Bijnor (-5.8°C), and Etawah (-5.7°C) recorded significant departures from normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for more than half of Uttar Pradesh, covering over 50 districts, forecasting light thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), and light rainfall over the next 24-48 hours.

A hailstorm warning has been issued for about 30 districts including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra among others.

The IMD has cautioned that lightning strikes, hailstorms, and gusty winds may pose risks to life, property, and standing crops. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during intense weather, and farmers to take precautionary measures.

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Behind the unseasonal weather

According to weather experts at IMD’s meteorological centre in Lucknow, the primary reason behind this sudden weather activity is a strong Western Disturbance positioned over North Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan, seen as a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere.

Experts said this system is interacting with induced cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, while moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is feeding the system.

The combined effect is creating intense atmospheric instability, leading to thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail in several parts of the state.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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