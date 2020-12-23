Thick fog, cold wave in parts of UP; Muzaffarnagar records 2.8ºC

Prayagraj: A man carrying a dog crosses a railway track, amid dense fog, during a cold morning, in Prayagraj. (PTI)

Dense fog blanketed isolated places in Uttar Pradesh even as cold wave conditions prevailed in the pockets, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Wednesday.

It said Muzaffarnagar emerged as the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh with a temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Jhansi recorded 26.4 degrees Celsius — the highest in the state.

There was no major change in the night temperatures in all divisions in the state, the MeT Department said.

The temperature was appreciably below the normal limits for this time of the year in Bareilly, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Kanpur divisions, and normal in the remaining divisions.

The department has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places in the state for Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.