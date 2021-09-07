Uttar Pradesh: Decorated cop held on extortion charge

A police officer from Unnao district who received an award last month has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a businessman.

He was sent to judicial custody on Monday. This came a week after a police officer in Meerut honoured with a gallantry medal on Independence Day was booked on bribery charges.

The police in Unnao said Sub-Inspector Sarvesh Rana was arrested on Sunday based on a complaint by Sehrawa village resident Sonu (45) who runs a jewellery shop in the village of Belora. The police said Sonu told them that he was on his way home from his shop on Saturday night when Rana stopped his vehicle at the Ranipur crossing. Sonu claimed that he was carrying jewellery. Rana allegedly noticed it and started to claim that the jewellery had been stolen.

When the businessman insisted that the jewellery was his, the accused threatened to implicate him in a dacoity case, said the police. Rana allegedly agreed to release Sonu for Rs 50,000 cash. The businessman then called his friend, and requested him to arrange the money.

However, Sonu’s friend arrived with only Rs 19,000. Rana allegedly allowed Sonu to leave only after he assured him that he would pay the rest.

When Rana kept calling the complainant about the remaining money, he talked to his neighbours, and, taking their advice, filed a complaint at the Asoha police station. Station House Officer (SHO) Raju Rao forwarded the complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey who ordered an internal inquiry. The police booked the sub-inspector under the Prevention of Corruption Act after the inquiry, conducted by a circle officer, found merit in the allegation.

SP Pandey said Rana had received the outstanding service medal on Independence Day. The sub-inspector, who is from Auraiya, joined the police as a constable. He was promoted to sub-inspector in 2018, and joined the Asoha station in May 2019.

Last week, the Meerut police booked inspector Bijendra Pal Rana on bribery charges. Rana was honoured with the national police medal for gallantry on August 15. He was booked along with a head constable who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.