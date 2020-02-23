Uttar Pradesh: Unnao DM suspended over ‘anomalies’ in school grant

The action was taken reportedly on the basis of the findings of an inquiry by the Lucknow divisional commissioner. (Representational Image) The action was taken reportedly on the basis of the findings of an inquiry by the Lucknow divisional commissioner. (Representational Image)

The state government on Saturday suspended Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey on charges of irregularities in functioning of Composite School Grant in the district. The action was taken reportedly on the basis of the findings of an inquiry by the Lucknow divisional commissioner.

A government statement said, “It had come to the notice of the government that Devendra Kumar Pandey, Unnao district magistrate, had taken a erroneous decision regarding Composite School Grant and there were anomalies in the execution and expenditure of the grant amount. In a probe conducted by Lucknow divisional commissioner, irregularities were found which prima facie has found him guilty. On the basis of the probe report, he is being suspended. The action is being taken under rule 8 of All India Services (discipline and appeal) Rules, 1969.”

The statement added, “The list issued by the State Project Office under Composite Grant was changed illegally by district-level committee (DM and BSA) and a new list was issued.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.