Uttar Pradesh: Two shot in Barabanki ‘encounter’

Two wanted men were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Barabanki, police said. With this, the total number of alleged encounter deaths have reached 61 since the Yogi Adityanath government assumed power last year. Kanpur resident Musheer and Unnao resident Imran alias Ibrahim were wanted in many cases, including dacoity, said police. Each had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their head.

Three policemen too suffered injuries in the alleged encounter. They are admitted at the district hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. According to police, the encounter took place in the morning in Ramnagar police station area of the district.

“We received information that the two would be passing over the Silauta bridge. Teams from Ramnagar, Deva and Tikaitnagar police stations and the crime branch set a trap there. At around 3 am the two, along with a few of their associates arrived and when they realised that the police were upon them, started firing at the teams. Tikaitnagar station house officer Krishna Kumar Mishra and constable Ram Krishna Mishra suffered gunshot injuries on their hands and SSI Anurag Upadhyay suffered an injury in his leg,” said Ramnagar police station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh Raghuvanshi.

“The police teams retaliated and injured two – Musheer and Imran. Their associates escaped. They were taken to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) where they were reported brought dead. The injured policemen were taken to the district hospital,” he said. According to a statement from the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarter, a .315 bore country-made pistol, a .32 bore pistol and 11 live bullets were recovered from the scene.

It added that the two were wanted in total 13 cases in Barabanki and neighbouring districts of Faizabad, Sitapur and Unnao.

