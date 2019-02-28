Uttar Pradesh: Two labourers at work in school die after roof collapses

Two labourers died and another was injured after the roof of a classroom they were repairing collapsed in the Lalganj police station area of Pratapgarh on Wednesday.

Students of the Dhadhu-agajan Government Primary School were standing at some distance attending the morning assembly when the incident took place. The Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) has setup a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

No FIR has been registered. The deceased are Rajkaran Gupta and Badri Saroj, both around 50 years old.

“On Wednesday morning, we were informed that the roof of a classroom collapsed at the primary school. Three laboureres were renovating the classroom made in 2002 when the incident took place. The locals ran to save the laboureres soon after the roof collapsed, but two of them were reported brought dead at a local hospital. Another labourer had minor injuries. The room where the incident took place was not used by the school as it was not in a good condition,” said BSA Ashok Kumar Singh.

“Though prima facie it is hard to say that anyone was at fault in this accident as no one could have guessed that the roof would collapse, I have formed an inquiry committee to look into it. The committee would include two block education officers among another block level official,” he added.