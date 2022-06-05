scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, three hurt in highway crash

Kargapur SHO Kuber Tiwari said Chand Babu (30) and Khuddan (58), both car occupants, died in the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

By: PTI | Gonda |
June 5, 2022 3:46:13 am
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care, the police said.

Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision involving a roadways bus and a car on the Gonda-Balrampur highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Kargapur SHO Kuber Tiwari said Chand Babu (30) and Khuddan (58), both car occupants, died in the accident while three passengers of the bus suffered injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

More from Lucknow

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care, they said. The injured – Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh and Nadeem – were sent to Balrampur district hospital for treatment, Tiwari said.

Best of Express Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
Explained: ‘Tibbeyan da putt’ and the Moosewala connectionPremium
Explained: ‘Tibbeyan da putt’ and the Moosewala connection
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement