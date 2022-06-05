Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, three hurt in highway crash

By: PTI | Gonda |
June 5, 2022 3:46:13 am
Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision involving a roadways bus and a car on the Gonda-Balrampur highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Kargapur SHO Kuber Tiwari said Chand Babu (30) and Khuddan (58), both car occupants, died in the accident while three passengers of the bus suffered injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care, they said. The injured – Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh and Nadeem – were sent to Balrampur district hospital for treatment, Tiwari said.
