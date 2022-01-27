Uttar Pradesh: Two held for beating journalist to death, hunt on for third accused

Uttar Pradesh Police Thursday arrested two persons for the murder of a journalist in Saharanpur district Wednesday in an alleged incident of road rage. A hunt is on for the third accused, the police said.

In a statement, Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar said, “On Wednesday, there was a row under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits in which a motorcycle rider and three persons traveling in a car had an argument. The people traveling in the car beat Sudhir Saini, the motorcycle rider and a journalist with Shah Times. He was beaten up by the three accused and died during treatment at a hospital.”

“The accused beat up the deceased and left him lying near a pond. He was found injured by locals and taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. The argument broke out over the motorcycle overtaking the car after which the accused beat up the deceased and left him injured,” said Tomar.

He added, “A case has been lodged against the three persons accused of murder under IPC Section 302. While the two arrested have been identified as Jahangir and Farman, their friend Mannan is absconding.” The duo was arrested along with the car, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the three accused work as daily wage labourers and hail from the Saharanpur district.

“Further action is being taken. We are also seeing the criminal history of the accused, however, so far, no prior case has come to light against them. We will book the trio under other serious charges like the National Security Act, Gangster’s Act and Goonda Act depending on our investigation,” said the SSP.

Tomar informed that Saini (27) was a correspondent of a local newspaper and reported from the Kotwali Dehat police station limits for the newspaper.