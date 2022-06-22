Uttar Pradesh: Two held for ‘attack’ on Dalit food delivery executive

Days after a 25-year-old Dalit food delivery executive was allegedly thrashed by a group of customers while delivering an order, Lucknow police booked two persons for “breach of peace” and arrested them on Tuesday.

The delivery executive, Vineet Kumar Rawat, had alleged that the customer Ajay Singh (40) had refused to take the food from his hands after coming to know that he belonged to the Dalit community and also made casteist remarks against him, police said. He along with others present in his house at that time had reportedly thrashed him, they added.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Rawat had gone to deliver the order in Aashiana area. Rawat is employed by food aggregator Zomato.

“Police have invoked section 151 of CrPC against Ajay and his servant Vivek Shukla (25),” ACP (Cantonment) Dr Archana Singh said. Ajay was named along with 13 others in the FIR filed by Rawat on Saturday. Apart from Ajay, the FIR was lodged against one Abhay Singh and 12 other unidentified persons. The accused were booked under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the SC/ST Act.

Police said the two were arrested after Rawat’s medical examination report confirmed that he was assaulted.