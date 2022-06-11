Uttar Pradesh: Two constables booked for ‘beating up man over accident’

DAYS AFTER a man was allegedly beaten up by two police constables after the vehicle he was driving hit the latter’s motorcycle, an FIR was registered against the two cops at Ganganagar police station in Meerut on Friday. Sources said this comes a day after Uttar Pradesh minister and two-time BJP MLA from Hastinapur Dinesh Khatik reportedly went to Ganganagar police station on Thursday and threatened to launch a protest the next day if the police didn’t register an FIR against the two constables.

According to reports, on June 6, the complainant, Komal Singh alias Bijju, was returning home in a tempo when it allegedly hit a motorcycle the two constables were traveling on. “The constables got angry and beat me up. I went to Ganganagar police station the same night and submitted a written complaint,” alleged Komal.

“However, the police station in-charge wasn’t ready to file an FIR,” Komal claimed. The complainant runs a tent business and is a BJP worker.

Sources said Komal reportedly raised the issue with state minister Dinesh Khatik.

“The incident happened on June 6 and a complaint was registered by Komal the same night at Ganganagar police station but the local police were not ready to register an FIR. We cannot tolerate harassment of an innocent person by the police,” Khatik told mediapersons in Meerut on Friday.

The two constables were identified as Akash Kumar and Vikas Kumar. While Akash is posted at Ganganagar police station’s cyber cell, Vikas is attached to the Police Lines. On Friday, Akash registered a counter FIR against Komal under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). The two constables have been booked under IPC section 503 (criminal intimidation) among others.

“I called the complainant and the two constables to my office on Friday morning and later directed the Ganganagar police station in charge to register cross FIRs. We will investigate the two FIRs and will take action later. We will also probe why there was a delay in registering the FIR by the area police,” Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said.