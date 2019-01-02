Uttar Pradesh: Truck ‘carrying cattle illegally’ drives into hutment, 6 killed

The driver of a mini truck illegally ferrying cattle drove into a roadside hutment in Chandauli’s Malda village Tuesday, killing six members of a family, including three children, said police.

Villagers staged a protest claiming the driver was being chased by a police team looking to extort money. Chandauli’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh denied the allegation. However, three policemen were suspended and another was transferred in connection with the case. The driver and a cleaner fled after the incident, abandoning the vehicle which didn’t have a number plate. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.

Police said that around 5.30 am Tuesday, the mini truck carrying 11 bulls drove into the hutment, killing six people and injuring a minor girl. “I suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the hut. We are collecting details of the vehicle to ascertain from where the animals had been brought,” the SP said.