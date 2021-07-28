Uttar Pradesh: 18 dead, several injured as truck collides with parked bus in Barabanki

At least 18 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district after a truck collided with a stationary bus that was parked on the highway in the Ram Sanehi Ghat area early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said that while 19 people are being treated, 18 succumbed in the accident.

“Today, late in the night on the highway in Ram Sanehi Ghat area of Barabanki district, a tragic accident happened. A bus, which contained people from Bihar, was returning from Punjab-Haryana where they worked. Because the bus’s axel had broken, several people had come out and were sleeping in front and on the side of the bus. The driver had told them that it will take some time to repair the vehicle. They were resting on the highway when a truck came from behind and collided, resulting in the bus crushing these people. At the district hospital, there are 19 people who are being treated… A total of 18 deaths have been confirmed due to the accident. Our rescue operation is underway,” said ADG (Lucknow zone) Satya Narain Sabat.

An officer said that the double-decker bus was carrying around 100 passengers from Palwal and Hisar districts of Haryana to Bihar. “The accident happened around 3 am after the broke down,” said an officer.

Prime Minister M Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said.

“Deeply saddened by the news of road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have also spoken to CM Yogi ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all the injured comrades,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

यूपी के बाराबंकी में हुए सड़क हादसे की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। अभी सीएम योगी जी से भी बात हुई है। सभी घायल साथियों के उचित उपचार की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

बाराबंकी, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए सड़क हादसे में अनेक लोगों की असमय मृत्यु की खबर से अत्यंत पीड़ा हुई है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में, शोकग्रस्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the incident. “Deeply pained by the news of the untimely death of many people in a road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.