Beyond Mughal monuments & ghats: UP putting lesser-known sites on tourism map

Uttar Pradesh is increasingly expanding its tourism map beyond established destinations.

From the temple town of Bateshwar in Agra district and Munshi Premchand’s birthplace, Lamhi near Varanasi to the Buddhist sites in Maharajganj and Gorakhgiri Parvat in Mahoba, the state government is turning its attention to lesser-known tourism sites — places with religious, historical, literary, cultural or natural significance but limited presence on the mainstream tourist itineraries.

Between 2021 and 2026, at least 97 such projects worth around Rs 1,425 crore were taken up across 35 districts of the state, officials said.

The focus is on developing these sites and linking them with existing tourist circuits, rather than concentrating the tourism activity around a handful of established destinations, in an attempt to encourage longer stays and greater local economic activity, they added.

They maintained that since Agra’s tourism identity has long been dominated by its Mughal monuments, Bateshwar offers another aspect — a temple settlement along the Yamuna river which is also associated with the ancestral roots of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The effort is aimed at giving the visitors to Agra another reason to travel beyond the established Mughal circuit and explore a part of the district with a distinct religious and cultural identity.

Malik Mohammad Jayasi Memorial, Amethi Malik Mohammad Jayasi Memorial, Amethi

For this, more than Rs 200 crore is being invested in nine projects there, covering the temple complex, heritage conservation, kunds, ghats, lighting and visitor facilities, it is learnt.

Varanasi adds literary and Jain heritage

In Varanasi, the tourism focus is being extended beyond the Ganga river and major temples.

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At Lamhi, the ancestral house of Munshi Premchand is being developed as a museum, bringing the city’s literary heritage into its tourism circuit. At Chandravati, a project worth more than Rs 17 crore is being developed at the birthplace of the eighth Jain Tirthankar, Chandraprabhu.

In Amethi, around Rs 35 crore is being spent to develop the sites associated with Jains, and Guru Gorakhnath’s Taposthali and the literary legacy of Malik Mohammad Jayasi.

In Chitrakoot, projects at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Lalapur, Tulsidas’s birthplace in Rajapur and Sri Ram Vatika Eco Park near Ganesh Bagh are intended to expand the tourism circuit beyond Ramghat and Kamadgiri.

In Prayagraj, Nishadraj Park at Shringverpur is being developed around the traditional association of Lord Ram with Nishadraj.

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In Maharajganj district, development at Ramgram and Devdah is aimed at bringing attention to sites associated with Buddhism. Officials said such destinations require not only infrastructure but also better interpretation, connectivity and digital information to explain their significance and link them with established Buddhist circuits such as Sarnath, Kushinagar and Shravasti.

Chyavan Rishi to Vedic traditions

At Gugrapur in Kannauj district, Rs 81.35 lakh Chyavan Rishi Ashram project is being developed around the traditions associated with Sage Chyavan.

At Naimisharanya in Sitapur, the Rs 14.09 crore Vedaranyam project will have zones inspired by the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda, along with medicinal planting, yoga, contemplation, music and traditional learning.

In Mahoba district, the Gorakhgiri Parvat is being developed around its association with Guru Gorakhnath, while the Sun Temple Interpretation Centre has been planned to bring together heritage, archaeology, yogic traditions and astronomy.

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Paramhansa Yogananda birthplace, Gorakhpur Paramhansa Yogananda birthplace, Gorakhpur

A proposed planetarium is expected to add an educational component to the project.

In Gorakhpur, two projects worth nearly Rs 47 crore have been taken up at the birthplace of Paramhansa Yogananda, whose writings helped popularise yoga and Indian spirituality internationally.

Local suggestions drive development

The state is also using local suggestions to identify sites for tourism development.

Under the Chief Minister Tourism Development Partnership Scheme, MPs, MLAs, local bodies, trusts, institutions and other eligible participants can propose religious, historical, cultural and natural sites.

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Projects costing between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore can receive the Tourism Department’s support for up to half of the eligible cost.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the state’s tourism identity should reflect the breadth of its history and traditions. “Every district has places closely connected with its people, traditions and history, but many of them remained outside organised tourism because their stories were not presented and essential visitor facilities were missing,” Singh said.

The expansion of tourism to lesser-known destinations also brings a challenge: infrastructure does not automatically create sustained visitor demand. Connectivity, accommodation, trained guides, local businesses, cleanliness, safety and credible interpretation would be important for these destinations to develop as sustainable tourism centres, the officials said.

The government is also looking at digital tools to make such places easier to discover.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat, said verified digital information, mapping, thematic itineraries, QR-based interpretation and multilingual content could help travellers discover lesser-known destinations.

The larger test for the government’s plan will be whether visitors coming to established destinations begin adding these lesser-known sites to their itineraries — turning them from individual development projects into functioning tourism circuits.