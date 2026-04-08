Uttar Pradesh: To beautify statues of Ambedkar, reformers, govt sets aside Rs 403 crore

The state government has launched a Rs 403-crore “Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana” to beautify, develop and maintain statues of Ambedkar in all 403 Assembly constituencies. Cleared by the Cabinet Tuesday, each constituency will get Rs 1 crore for 10 statues under the scheme.
This comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that ‘protective umbrellas’ will be installed over statues of Ambedkar and other such icons across the state
Instructions have also been given to popularise the scheme on April 14 — Ambedkar Jayanti — in every constituency in the presence of public representatives. Officials said it will cover statues of Ambedkar as well as prominent social reformers such as Sant Ravidas, Kabir Das, Jyotiba Phule and Maharishi Valmiki installed at public places, including government land, urban local bodies and panchayat areas.
“The initiative is aimed at honouring Ambedkar as well as other icons who worked for social justice and social reform,” they said, adding that it will also improve public spaces where they are located.
Work such as installation of protective canopies, construction of boundary walls, beautification, greenery and lighting arrangements will be undertaken to improve security and upkeep of these sites.
The government has fixed a cap of up to Rs 10 lakh per statue. Officials said standardised design norms will be prepared, while also ensuring that local art, sculpture and architectural styles are taken into account.
In the first phase, the scheme will include statues installed up to December 31, 2025.
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Minister Asim Arun said, “vikas ki rah hamesha chalti hai (the path of development is continuous)” while emphasising that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to honour social justice icons.
Responding to questions on whether the move was influenced by upcoming polls, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said elections are a continuous process and should not be linked to development. He added the CM has directed that special events be organised on Ambedkar Jayanti across all Assembly constituencies, where local public representatives will participate and inform people about the scheme, identified locations and proposed development works.
Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government, Arun said, “During Samajwadi Party government, the very icons we are speaking of honouring were disrespected. Districts, medical colleges, universities and other institutions named after them were changed. In contrast, we will honour every proponent of social justice.”
On Monday, The Indian Express had reported that the announcement to install umbrellas is part of a broader political push by the BJP to underline its emphasis on icons associated with Dalit assertion and social justice as it rolls out a series of programmes starting April 6 to April 14. Party leaders said the initiatives are aimed at reinforcing the BJP’s narrative of respecting “mahapurush” across communities.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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