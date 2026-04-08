Uttar Pradesh: To beautify statues of Ambedkar, reformers, govt sets aside Rs 403 crore

The state government has launched a Rs 403-crore “Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana” to beautify, develop and maintain statues of Ambedkar in all 403 Assembly constituencies. Cleared by the Cabinet Tuesday, each constituency will get Rs 1 crore for 10 statues under the scheme.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that ‘protective umbrellas’ will be installed over statues of Ambedkar and other such icons across the state

Instructions have also been given to popularise the scheme on April 14 — Ambedkar Jayanti — in every constituency in the presence of public representatives. Officials said it will cover statues of Ambedkar as well as prominent social reformers such as Sant Ravidas, Kabir Das, Jyotiba Phule and Maharishi Valmiki installed at public places, including government land, urban local bodies and panchayat areas.