Uttar Pradesh: 19-yr-old detained for theft tests positive, SHO among 7 policemen quarantined

A day after a police sub-inspector (S-I) tested covid positive in Bijnor, another police station had a coronovirus scare as a 19-year-old theft suspect brought to Hari Parvat police station in Agra tested positive. Seven policemen including the SHO have been kept in institutional quarantine and their test report is awaited.

Police had nabbed the youth, a mobile phone repair mechanic, from a market two days ago after some residents told them that he may be a thief. He was let off after preliminary enquiry. However, police picked him up again and took him for coronavirus test after finding out that he belongs to Wazipura locality, a hotspot where 15 positive cases have been traced.

“He tested positive. Seven policemen, including the Station House Officer of Hariparwat police station, were sent to institutional quarantine as a precautionary measure,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agra (City), Saurabh Dixit.

Samples of the policemen were sent for testing and the reports are awaited. The jeep in which the youth was brought to the police station was sanitised and policemen have been instructed not to use the vehicle for the next three days. The police station has been sanitised twice, sources said. Police said the youth’s family members had also been quarantined and their samples collected.

A senior police officer said that on Saturday, they got a call from a local shopkeeper about “suspicious movements” of two persons at a market. Three policemen reached the spot and caught one of the youths. He was brought to the police station.

“On reaching police station gate, the youth, who had covered his face with a mask, told the cops that he belongs to Wazirpura area, a containment zone,” said the officer. Sources said the youth was asked to leave the police station as he has no criminal record. Later, on the SHO’s order, the youth was picked up again and taken him for test.

