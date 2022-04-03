Uttar Pradesh: Tehsil clerk dies due to ‘thrashing’, sub-divisional magistrate booked

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been booked in connection with the death of a 57-year-old tehsil clerk (naib nazir) who died during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh Saturday evening. The police said that the family of the deceased clerk, Sunil Kumar Sharma, alleged that he died because he was severely beaten up by Lalganj (Pratapgarh) SDM Gyanendra Vikram Singh (30) and a few others on March 30 (Wednesday).

After Sharma’s death, government employees in large numbers protested at the hospital on Saturday night. They demanded legal action and the arrest of Vikram Singh and compensation for the victim’s family. Sharma’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem and the final rites were being done, said the police.

The protest was withdrawn only after district magistrate Dr Nitin Bansal and superintendent of police Satpal assured of action against the SDM who was on his first posting at Lalganj. Vikram Singh was later removed from the post and attached to the district magistrate’s office.

Pratapgarh superintendent of police (SP) Satpal said an FIR had been lodged against Vikram Singh and three other unidentified persons on charges of murder. The next course of action would be taken after receiving the autopsy report and Vikram Singh has not been arrested so far, Satpal said.

According to police, the deceased clerk’s son Sudhir Sharma complained that on March 30, Vikram Singh along with a few home guards came to his house located inside the campus of the Lalganj tehsil office and thrashed his father with sticks over a dispute. After they left, he was taken to a community health centre and from there to the district hospital where he died during treatment, Sudhir Sharma complained.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate said that on March 31, victim Sunil Kumar Sharma filed a complaint about the matter and demanded action against the SDM. At the collectorate office, the victim showed his injury marks to the officers present there, he said. Sunil’s medical examination was conducted and the chief revenue officer was asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter, the district magistrate added.

Lalganj circle officer Ram Surat Sonker said that the victim was a habitual drinker and that his house was close to the SDM’s. He said that neither the victim nor his family had filed any complaint about the alleged thrashing before Saturday.

Collectorate Karamchari Sangh member Pankaj Srivastava said: “Besides lodging of FIR, we demanded the suspension and arrest of SDM. The district magistrate has assured us to look into our all demands. We have decided to wait for three days and if no action is taken against the SDM, we will hold protests across the state.”