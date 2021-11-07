Uttar Pradesh: Sub-Inspector held for ‘plotting murder’ of man booked for killing his brother

AZAMGARH police have arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder a person who was earlier arrested for his brother’s murder.

Sub-Inspector Akhilesh Yadav, a 2018-batch cop posted at Khodare Police Station in Gonda district, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, said Superintendent of Police (Gonda) Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Yadav’s name cropped up during the questioning of three men, who were arrested in Azamgarh on Thursday night with firearms.

According to police, the three men – Deena Nath Yadav, Dafli Yadav and Devendra Nath Yadav, all residents of Gonda – told them that they had come to Azamgarh to carry out a murder on the directive of S-I Akhilesh Yadav. Police said they recovered a photograph of their intended target from their possession.

According to the Azamgarh police, they were tipped off about the suspects’ presence at Allipur village in the Rani Ki Sarai area on Thursday. A police team reached the village and caught the three on a motorcycle.

Police claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, and also a photograph of the target from their possession.

“The three men said that S-I Yadav offered them money to kill a person in Azamgarh. They said that after several rounds of talks, the S-I paid them Rs 20,000 to execute the murder. The three men said that they bought country-made weapons and cartridges from the money given by the S-I,” a said a police officer.

Notably, S-I Akhilesh Yadav also hails from Allipur village.



During the investigation, police found that the intended target, Rahul, was among the nine people arrested for the murder of S-I Yadav’s elder brother Rajesh, who was shot dead over a dispute linked to a panchayat election on November 28 last year. Rahul was released on bail recently, said SHO (Rani Ki Sarai) Dileep Kumar Singh.

SP (Gonda) Mishra said he took action against S-I Yadav on the basis of information provided by the Azamgarh police in a report.

According to police, S-I Yadav came in contact with one of the contract killers, Deena Nath Yadav, when he was investigating a case under the Excise Act.