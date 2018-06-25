Uttar Pradesh: Sub-inspector found dead in drain

Daya Chand Sharma, station house officer of Sadar Bazaar police station, said a local resident spotted the body and informed the police. (Representational) Daya Chand Sharma, station house officer of Sadar Bazaar police station, said a local resident spotted the body and informed the police. (Representational)

The body of a sub-inspector was found in a nullah in Sadar Bazaar police station area on Sunday, police said

It is suspected that the deceased, Meharban Ali, was murdered and then his body was dumped in the nullah. There is an injury mark around his neck, police added.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ali, a native of Muzaffarnagar district, was posted at Reserve Police Lines in Shahjahanpur.

Daya Chand Sharma, station house officer of Sadar Bazaar police station, said a local resident spotted the body and informed the police. Ali’s motorcycle was parked on the road.

“There is an injury mark around his neck. It is clear Ali did not fall into the nullah on his own,” said Sharma.

Ali’s daughter Sana Chaudhary was killed in April when she she was returning home from a coaching class. “The daughter was killed over a love affair. The accused involved in the murder have been arrested. Ali was not a witness in the murder case, so there is little chance that the cases could be related,” added Sharma.

When contacted, IG, Bareilly Range, DK Thakur said, “Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the reason behind the death.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App