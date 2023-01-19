Among UP students, their English reading dips but math-solving skills improve

In nearly two years of the pandemic-induced school shutdown, the English reading skills of students enrolled in government schools in rural Uttar Pradesh have gone down as compared to 2018. However, their arithmetic problem-solving skills have improved from 2018 — the pre-pandemic year, according to the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for Rural India released by Pratham Foundation on Wednesday.

The report has been compiled after a survey of 2,028 schools in 70 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 2,096 houses were surveyed along with 41,910 households between September and November last year, the Pratham said.

As per the report, the percentage of children in rural Uttar Pradesh in standard 3 who could read standard 2 level text was 24 per cent in 2022, while this number was at 28.3 per cent in 2018, and 22.6 per cent in 2016.

The percentage of children in standard V who could read standard II level text was 46.4 per cent in private and government schools in 2022 — down from 2018 (52.4%) and marginally above 2016 (43.1%).

The percentage of children in standard VIII who could read standard II level text in government and private schools was 70.7 per cent in 2022, while it was 73.8 per cent in 2018 and 67.9 per cent in 2016.

The government school children have shown an improvement in reading or their levels have stayed stable.

However, there has been an improvement in the students’ arithmetic skills. The percentage of children in standard III who can do at least subtraction in 2022 stood at 29 per cent, while this was 26.9 per cent in 2018 and 23.4 per cent in 2016.

The percentage of children in standard V who could do division in 2022 was 31.7 per cent, while this was 29.8 per cent in 2018, and 22.7 per cent in 2016.

The percentage of children in standard VIII who could do division was 49.4 per cent in 2022, while it was 44.6 per cent in 2018 and 37.4 per cent in 2016.

As per the report, in the age group 6-14 years, 2.9 per cent of the children were not enrolled in a school, while this number goes up for ages 15-16 to 12.3 per cent.

The number of children not enrolled in a school is at its lowest since 2006. The percentage of students (6-14 years) at government schools is 59.6 per cent in 2022, climbing up from 44.3 per cent in 2018. In the age group 6-14 years, 59.6 per cent students go to government schools, while 36.4 per cent go to private schools, while 1.1 per cent go to other schools. In age group 15-16 years, 35.4 per cent students go to government schools, while 51.5 per cent go to private schools while 0.8 per cent go to other schools.

As per the data, a huge dip in enrollment is seen for students of age group 15-16 years.

English reading and comprehension of students have seen an improvement with the percentage of children in standard V who can read English sentences being 24.1 as compared to 18.6 in 2016.

Sunil Kumar, the state coordinator of ASER for UP, said although overall enrollment levels are high in the state, focused attention is needed to raise attendance of children in school. “Government school children have made significant gains. A great deal of efforts is being made. The momentum must be maintained,” he said.