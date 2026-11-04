Uttar Pradesh Class 4 boy, sent to pluck bottle gourds, electrocuted on school roof

A Class 4 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia died on Monday after he climbed onto the school rooftop to pluck bottle gourds and came into contact with a high-tension electricity line.

A day later, the local police arrested three officials of Naveen Pokhara Primary School, including headmaster Vijay Shankar, assistant teacher Anil Kumar, and a contractual teacher Deepchandra Ram, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court has sent all three to judicial custody, said the police.

According to the police, Arshad Ahmed, 11, had climbed the school’s slippery rooftop allegedly on the instructions of a teacher. The electricity line was passing just above the terrace, and the boy died on the spot, said an officer.