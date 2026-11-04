Uttar Pradesh Class 4 boy, sent to pluck bottle gourds, electrocuted on school roof

The local police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the headmaster and two teachers of the primary school.

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 02:57 PM IST
UP school electrocutionAccording to the police, the boy had climbed the school’s slippery rooftop allegedly on the instructions of a teacher.(AI-generated image)
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A Class 4 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia died on Monday after he climbed onto the school rooftop to pluck bottle gourds and came into contact with a high-tension electricity line.

A day later, the local police arrested three officials of Naveen Pokhara Primary School, including headmaster Vijay Shankar, assistant teacher Anil Kumar, and a contractual teacher Deepchandra Ram, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court has sent all three to judicial custody, said the police.

According to the police, Arshad Ahmed, 11, had climbed the school’s slippery rooftop allegedly on the instructions of a teacher. The electricity line was passing just above the terrace, and the boy died on the spot, said an officer.

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Hitesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Garwar station, said that a junior engineer of the electricity department has also been booked and efforts are underway to trace him.

Arshad’s father Izhar Ahmad, a tailor in Chennai, returned home on Tuesday on learning about the tragedy.

The boy’s family members and villagers staged a protest at the school, demanding action against those responsible, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family, and a government job for one of the family members. Villagers also held the teachers hostage, creating a tense situation for a few hours.

The situation was brought under control after senior police, administrative, and education officials promised strict action against the accused and assured the protesters that their demands would be forwarded to higher authorities.

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After the postmortem, Arshad’s body was handed over to his family in Bisukia village.

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Hitesh Kumar said preliminary investigations say that Arshad had climbed onto the terrace barefoot and the roof was slippery because of rain.

School authorities informed the police that despite submitting multiple complaints to the electricity department regarding the dangerous high-tension wire hanging near the terrace, the junior engineer repeatedly made unfulfilled promises to resolve the issue.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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