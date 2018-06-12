Uttar Pradesh STF inspector suspended

UP DGP on Monday suspended a special task force (STF) inspector for allegedly abusing a journalist in Lucknow the previous day. The alleged incident took place after Jansandesh Times journalist Subhash Rai allegedly objected to his neighbour pouring sand on a road. STF inspector Ranjeet Rai allegedly arrived and argued with Rai.

“He was using filthy and humiliating language… I asked his name and he told ‘I am Ranjeet Rai from the STF and you do whatever you can’,” Rai wrote in his letter to STF IG Amitabh Yash. No FIR has been registered in the matter so far. A DGP office spokes person confirmed the action.

