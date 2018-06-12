Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Uttar Pradesh STF inspector suspended

No FIR has been registered in the matter so far. A DGP office spokes person confirmed the action.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 12, 2018 10:41:57 am
UP DGP on Monday suspended a special task force (STF) inspector for allegedly abusing a journalist in Lucknow the previous day. The alleged incident took place after Jansandesh Times journalist Subhash Rai allegedly objected to his neighbour pouring sand on a road. STF inspector Ranjeet Rai allegedly arrived and argued with Rai.

“He was using filthy and humiliating language… I asked his name and he told ‘I am Ranjeet Rai from the STF and you do whatever you can’,” Rai wrote in his letter to STF IG Amitabh Yash. No FIR has been registered in the matter so far. A DGP office spokes person confirmed the action.

Live Blog
