Uttar Pradesh: Statewide campaign against drunk driving, challans issued against 2,654 vehicles

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Police in coordination with the Traffic Department conducted a statewide campaign against drunk driving, officials said.
A total of 69,683 vehicles were checked and challans amounting to Rs 2,65,40,000 were issued against 2,654 vehicles for drunk driving, the DGP headquarters said in a statement.
Also, high security registration plates (HSRPs) of dumpers and trucks transporting construction material were verified on the spot.
The drive was carried out under the supervision of district nodal officers, traffic and regional officers, with support from assistant divisional officers of the Transport Department.
Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna had issued instructions to run the drive extensively covering all roads on Saturday and Sunday.
Dedicated checking teams were deployed for each lane at toll plazas and were provided with torches, reflective jackets, body worn cameras, loud hailers and breath analysers, the officials said.
According to the statement, at a total of 135 toll plazas in the state, 3,645 officers/personnel of traffic and civil police — including 135 inspectors, 270 sub-inspectors, 1,080 head constables/constables (male), 1,080 head constables/constables (female) and 1,080 home guards — were deployed as part of the campaign.
An analysis reveals that 8.61%, 6.05% and 3.51% of the total road accidents in 2023, 2024 and 2025 in the state, occurred due to drunken driving.
On failing the breath analyser test, there is provision for a fine of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment of 6 months or both for the first offence, and a fine of Rs 15,000 or imprisonment up to 2 years or both in case of repeat offence.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram