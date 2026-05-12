Uttar Pradesh: Statewide campaign against drunk driving, challans issued against 2,654 vehicles

The drive was carried out under the supervision of district nodal officers, traffic and regional officers, with support from assistant divisional officers of the Transport Department.

The Uttar Pradesh Police in coordination with the Traffic Department conducted a statewide campaign against drunk driving, officials said.

A total of 69,683 vehicles were checked and challans amounting to Rs 2,65,40,000 were issued against 2,654 vehicles for drunk driving, the DGP headquarters said in a statement.

Also, high security registration plates (HSRPs) of dumpers and trucks transporting construction material were verified on the spot.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of district nodal officers, traffic and regional officers, with support from assistant divisional officers of the Transport Department.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna had issued instructions to run the drive extensively covering all roads on Saturday and Sunday.