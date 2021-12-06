Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA, workers scuffle with cops

An SP MLA, some party workers and policemen were involved in a scuffle at a venue in Chandauli district where Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meet Sunday.

A purported video of the scuffle of Sakaldiha MLA Prabhunarayan Yadav and Deputy Superintendent of Police Anirudh Singh on Sunday emerged on social media.

While Chandauli police said SP workers and the MLA tried to move towards the venue and mild force was used to disperse them, Yadav alleged that the police officers misbehaved with the SP workers and male officers assaulted women party workers without any provocation.

Chandauli SP Ankur Aggarwal told reporters, “There was a programme of the honourable chief minister here. There were some Samajwadi Party workers who wanted to hand over a memorandum. They had contacted officials earlier too, and we had asked them to submit the memorandum peacefully… There was some pushing and shoving… They had not taken permission to attend the programme, and they created a law-and-order situation.”

Aggarwal added, “When the police officers asked them to hand over their memorandum, they did not… Police force had to be used to stop them… The security situation in CM’s programme is on high alert… We will check the videos to see what happened.”

Yadav told The Indian Express, “We were holding a peaceful protest… These policemen started to lathi-charge us without any reason, and when I intervened, the local DSP misbehaved with me…”

Varanasi (Range) IG Suvendra K Bhagat said a fair probe would be conducted. “We will look into who started the scuffle. All allegations being levelled by the MLA will be probed thoroughly and action will be taken accordingly.”