Uttar Pradesh: SP leader shot dead in Ghazipur, probe on

Samajwadi Party leader and district panchayat member Vijay Yadav alias Pappu, 44, was shot dead outside his residence allegedly by three unidentified persons at Salarpur village in Ghazipur district Friday. Local SP leaders suspect that the murder may be the fallout of political rivalry in the wake of the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Vijay, also a private contractor, suffered two bullet injuries on the chest.

Newly elected BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, local SP MLA Virendra Yadav and party workers staged a dharna Saturday with the body kept on the road. They demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family and arrest of the assailants. The agitation was called off after police officials promised them of taking action in 48 hours.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed anger over the murder of Vijay and offered condolences to the family. Akhilesh also demanded the arrest of the assailants at the earliest, the statement said.

SP’s Ghazipur district president Nanhku Yadav said Vijay had played an important role in the Lok Sabha elections in which SP-BSP alliance candidate Ansari won by defeating Union minister and BJP candidate Manoj Sinha. “We suspect that the murder is a fallout of political rivalry because Vijay was killed a day after poll results. Police should investigate this angle.”

“If police fail to fulfil their commitment, the protest will be intensified,” said Ansari.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Pradeep Kumar said as per the victim’s family, on Friday night, Vijay was sitting outside his house with his friend Rajnath Yadav. “Around 10 pm, three persons, with their faces covered with scarves, arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Vijay. Two bullets hit Vijay on the chest and the assailants escaped,” the ASP said.

Vijay was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Vijay’s brother, Amar Dev Yadav, lodged a murder complaint against three unidentified assailants at Karanda police station”.

“Vijay was also a contractor and was carrying out construction of a road. We talked to Rajnath, who is the victim’s friend and an eyewitness, about the possible motive but he could not give us any leads,” said Kumar.

Vijay is survived by wife Meera and three daughters.

Superintendent of Police of Ghazipur Arvind Chaturvedi said, “Police are working on various possible motives, such as political and business rivalry”.

“Vijay’s wife Meera told police that her husband may have had enmity with some persons but she could not pinpoint anyone. The victim had never lodged any police complaint about any threat. We will soon solve the case and arrest the assailants,” said Chaturvedi.