Uttar Pradesh: SIT to probe extortion threats to BJP MLAs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged life and extortion threats sent to at least 13 ruling BJP MLAs via WhatsApp. The MLAs received the threats asking them to pay Rs 10 lakh each within three days if they wanted their’s and their families’ safety.

The threatening texts have been sent since Sunday.

“For now, we cannot say anything for sure. There are many inputs coming to us. …when we checked the number, it was found to be that of a landline in Texas, USA. The number has been masked. Cyber specialists are yet to get any clues…,” said Additional Director General Anand Kumar. He added that the sender of the texts identified himself as ‘Ali Baba Budhesh’, an extortionist and a close aide to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Kumar said anyone could be using the extortionist’s name. “We believe that there is some mischievous hacker behind all this. …a Bhopal journalist and two people from Delhi and Rajasthan have received similar threats from the same number.’’

Kumar said special task force inspector general Amitabh Yash would head the three-member SIT.

Polices said 11 of the MLAs have filed FIRs. They include Shashank Trivedi, Anita Lodji Rajpoot, Bir Vikram Singh, Shyam Prakash, Vinod Katiyar, Rajesh Tripathi, R K Verma, Narendra Pal Singh and Vinay Kumar Dwivedi.

Sushil Chaurasia, a member of state BJP executive committee, too has got an FIR lodged after getting the threat.

