Uttar Pradesh: At 3,278, lowest single-day new cases in second wave reported

Continuing its declining trend in Covid-19 caseload, the state Thursday recorded a substantial drop of 81.26 per cent in the number of active cases from its peak last month. For the fourth consecutive day, it recorded less than 4,000 new cases.

In its lowest single-day infection count during the second wave, the state reported 3,278 new cases in the last 24 hours. The drop is significant considering that Uttar Pradesh logged 38,055 cases, its highest single-day jump, on April 24.

A total of 188 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s overall fatalities to 19,899. Of the total 58,270 active cases, 34,508, which is over 59 per cent of patients, are in home isolation.

According to a statement issued by the state government, as a result of the daily test positivity rate staying below 2 percent for almost a week, the recovery rate has also shot up to 95.4 percent, which is more than the country’s overall recovery rate of 90 per cent.

Comparing itself with other states, the statement added that the lesser number of fresh cases is not because of reduced testing as is the case with Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

It said that in the last 24 hours 3,47,821 samples were tested in the state, with over 1.59 lakh examined through the RT-PCR method.

As per data furnished by the state, the daily Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has also dipped to 0.93 percent from a high of over 16.84 percent in April. However, cases of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ continue to be on the rise, with over 600 infections reported thus far.

According to data provided by the King George Medical University, which reportedly is the biggest black fungus treatment facility in the state, the institute has admitted over 186 patients so far, with 16 of them getting admission in the last 24 hours.