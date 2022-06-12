Seven vets deputed to treat DM’s cow, officer calls it ‘conspiracy’

A team of seven veterinary doctors was deputed for the treatment of the district magistrate’s cow here, according to an order, the copy of which surfaced on social media on Sunday.

District Magistrate Apoorva Dubey, however, described the episode as a “conspiracy” and said no such order was issued by her.

The order was issued on June 9 but was cancelled by the Acting Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) a day later.

The DM said the CVO’s order was issued in an arbitrary manner and the officer cancelled it when she asked him to do so.

The DM said she has complained to the Veterinary Department against the officer, whose working style has not been good in the past.

Several warnings had been issued to him in the past as well, she said.

In the order, a different veterinary doctor for each of the seven days of the week was deputed to take care of the animal.