Uttar Pradesh sees 26,847 fresh Covid cases, 298 more deaths in a day

Staying with the continuously declining graph of Covid active cases, at the end of Saturday the state had 2,45,736 active Covid cases load as a result of 26,847 fresh positive cases in the past 24 hours against 34,721 persons declared recovered from the infection in as much time.

The fresh death count has also showed a minor decline and 298 Covid related fatalities were reported since Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 15,170 since April last year. Out of the over 14,80,315 persons tested positive since the pandemic broke out in the state, 12,19,409 persons or 82.37 percent have recovered.

Among the deceased is former India hockey player and member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning team, Ravinder Pal Singh (60) who died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling the virus for nearly two weeks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of Singh and praying for peace to the departed soul.

The highest number of deaths is last one day is from Lucknow (38) followed by 23 in Kanpur Nagar, 18 in Jhansi, 12 in Meerut and 11 each in Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghazipur. Five districts have reported over 1,000 cases – 2,179 in Lucknow, 1,653 in Meerut, 1,518 in Muzaffarnagar, 1,485 in Saharanpur and 1,188 in Gautam Buddha Nagar. In addition to this, 11 districts have over 500 new positive cases, and 46 have over 100 new positive cases.

In terms of active caseload, the worst three districts are Lucknow with 25,748 active cases, followed by 12,650 in Meerut and 10,572 in Varanasi. Additional ten districts have over 5,000 active caseload and 54 districts have over 1,000 active cases. Out of the total active cases 1,93,426 or over 76 percent are in home isolation, 8,759 in private hospitals and rest in medical colleges or government hospitals.

Talking to mediapersons earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said that the vaccination process is continuously on in the state and over 1.35 crore doses have been administrated so far.