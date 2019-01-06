Uttar Pradesh: Security beefed up 5 days after Atiq Ahmed shifted to Bareilly jail

Five days after gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed was shifted to Bareilly jail, a police gunner has been provided to the district jail superintendent and the prison security has also been beefed up.

The district jail superintendent, U C Mishra, had written to the district magistrate, V K Singh, seeking transfer of Ahmed citing security concerns and shortage of staff. In another letter, Mishra also sought a police gunner for himself and requested the administration to strengthen prison security.

“On the direction of the district magistrate, I have provided a police gunner to the jail superintendent and also one platoon of PAC to the jail for security,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Muniraj G.

Ahmed was shifted to Bareilly jail on December 31 after Mohit Jaiswal, a businessman, alleged that he was abducted and driven to Deoria jail on December 26, where Ahmed, his son Umar, and their associates assaulted him, forced him to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore to two of their associates, and took his SUV.