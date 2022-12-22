UP school officials booked on VHP leader’s plaint after ‘madarsa prayer’ recited at assembly

A school principal and shiksha mitra have been booked and faced departmental action in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district after a complaint was lodged by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader alleging that a “religious prayer” was recited at the government school instead of the stipulated one.

While Principal Nahid Siddiqui was suspended on Wednesday, an inquiry has been ordered against shiksha mitra Wazeeruddin by the district administration. The school has classes 1 to 8 and 265 students.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Bareilly Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vinay Kumar said, “A prayer was being recited. It said something like ‘Allah ibadat karna’. This is not the stipulated prayer. So Siddiqui has been suspended and I have ordered a probe against the shiksha mitra.”

The police complaint was lodged by VHP Bareilly (Nagar) chief Sompal Singh Rathore at the Fareedpur police station. “In his complaint, Rathore has alleged that at the school, the prayer that was supposed to be recited was not done, and instead the prayer which is for madrasas was being recited. We filed a case on Wednesday after getting the complaint,” said a senior police officer.

Fareedupur circle officer Gaurav Singh said the case had been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person). “It was said in the complaint that the recited religious prayer had hurt sentiments,” Singh added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nahid Siddiqui (62) said lab pe aati hai dua was recited in the morning assembly while she had been on leave since December 12.

“I have been on medical leave. Before that, we recited the stipulated prayer, ae shakti humein dena data, every day along with the national anthem. In my absence, the shiksha mitra got lab pe aati hai dua (written by Muhammad Iqbal) recited during the morning assembly. In the past, when the shiksha mitra asked me to get this prayer recited, I had refused and continued with the same prayer that has to be recited at government schools.”

Siddiqui said that she had been posted at the school since 2015, after she was promoted. “I applied for retirement two years ago and the paperwork is complete. I am set to retire on March 31. I have been waiting for my retirement as I am suffering from multiple ailments like high blood pressure and diabetes. I have fractured my leg thrice and I can’t walk without crutches,” said Siddiqui.