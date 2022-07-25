Uttar Pradesh: School building built on ‘govt land’ demolished

July 25, 2022 3:04:56 am
Jaunpur district administration demolished a school building on Thursday that had been shut for years and was constructed on government land in Pakri village.
The school was built by former block pramukh Samarnath Yadav (60), officials said.
The school has been shut for the last few years after its affiliation was cancelled by the UP Board, said a senior official.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jaunpur, Himanshu Nagpal said, “During an inquiry, it was found that the land on which the school was built by Yadav belonged to the government. Taking into account the report, we got the building demolished on Thursday.”
