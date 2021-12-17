Samajwad a ‘red alert’, UP should stay away: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) inside and outside the Assembly, referring to present-day “Samajwad (socialism)” as a “red alert” and said the people of Uttar Pradesh should keep away from it. He accused the SP government of Akhilesh Yadav that preceded his administration of allowing corruption in the recruitment processes through bribery.

“This country needs neither communism nor socialism, it only needs Ram Rajya. Jinnah, who killed crores of Hindus with his direct action, can never be an idol of India, never. He was murdered of innocent people. But nothing can be more shameful than glamourising him for the interest of a few votes,” the chief minister said in his speech in the Assembly while announcing provisions made in the supplementary budget.

In October, Akhilesh had named Jinnah along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, saying they helped India achieve Independence and never shied away from struggles.

After announcing an increase in the monthly pension for the elderly, destitute women, and people with disabilities, the Chief Minister, without naming Akhilesh, took a dig at him for sidelining his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Our government gives respect to the elderly and if the father becomes old, he is not removed from the post,” he added.

Adityanath alleged that present-day “Samajwadi” stood for “pariwarwadi, mafiawadi, arajkatawadi, dangawadi, atankwadi [dynasty politics, mafia rule, anarchy, riots and terrorism]”. The chief minister cited his recent visit to Kairana and claimed that girls there told him that they were not afraid now as they felt their government was in power.

Pointing to SP leaders, Adityanath claimed they do not feel pain when a farmer commits suicide or children suffer from encephalitis. “There is competition among mafiosos to join a party and it is these people who will dig their [SP’s] grave,” he added.