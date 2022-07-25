Uttar Pradesh: Rs 14-crore property owned by MP Afzal Ansari attached

In a joint operation by Ghazipur district administration and the local police, properties worth Rs 14 crore and owned by sitting MP Afzal Ansari were attached under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Police said during the preliminary inquiry it was found that the properties were amassed through illegal means.

Afzal Ansari is the elder brother of sitting Mau Sadar MLA Mukhtar Ansari who is currently lodged in jail.

Afzal Ansari was elected as an MP on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Rohan Botre said, “The action against Afzal Ansari was taken after a case was lodged against hm under the Uttar pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act in 2007.”

The four attached properties are located in different villages under the limits of Bhanwarkol police station in Ghazipur district. After attaching the properties, the administration also put up a board on the land announcing their seizure.