scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalma’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

The manager of Kanpur’s Florets School has been booked under the state’s anti-conversion law and for hurting religious sentiments.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 2, 2022 1:46:12 pm
Police said they were alerted by a tweet that alleged that the school was making students recite Islamic prayers during morning prayers. (File photo)

An FIR was lodged against the manager of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday under the state’s anti-conversion law and for hurting religious sentiments after a parent of a student complained about the ‘kalma’ being recited in the school during morning prayers. No arrest has been made yet, police said.

Kanpur’s Florets School has been embroiled in a controversy over allegations that its students were being made to recite Islamic prayers in the morning. Following objections from parents, the school said it has ended its practice of reciting prayers from four religions and decided to only sing the national anthem.

In his FIR, the father of a student alleged that seeds of conversion were being sown in children at the school and demanded that all branches of the school be sealed, fees be returned and arrangements be made to get students admitted into other schools, police said.

Following the complaint, the Kanpur police have now booked the manager under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feeling of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

According to the police, three days ago, they were alerted by a tweet that alleged that the school was making students recite Islamic prayers during morning prayers. Following this, a joint team of officials from the district administration and police met the school principal and the manager, who informed them that their students have been reciting prayers of four religions for the last several years and no parent had objected to it.

“School authorities also told us that on Friday, few parents objected to four prayers so they stopped it. Now, only the national anthem is being sung during morning prayers,” Kanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Nishank Sharma.

In a video, school principal Ankit Yadav is purportedly heard saying that that school has been reciting four prayers since 2003, when the school started. “Parents of a few students raised objections now, after which we immediately took action and stopped four prayers. We are now going with the national anthem,” Yadav said.

More from Lucknow

People from different organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Yuva Morcha, had created a ruckus at the school on Monday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:46:12 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement