Uttar Pradesh reports 38k new cases, active cases over 2.88 lakh

A worker sprays a Covid patient with sanitiser after his discharge from the Mother And Child State Referral Hospital in Lucknow, Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh’s alarming trend of new daily records of fresh Covid-19 cases and deaths continued Saturday, taking the number of active cases to close to 2.89 lakh.

According to the state Health Department’s bulletin, the state recorded 38,055 new cases of Covid infection and 223 deaths in the past 24 hours – both highest since the pandemic broke out last March.

Of the 2,88,144 active cases, around 80 per cent are in home isolation, the government said.

As per the bulletin, the toll reached 10,959 with 2,148 of them being reported in April alone. Among the fresh deaths, 42 were reported in Lucknow, 15 in Prayagraj, 13 in Kanpur Nagar, 11 in Agra and 10 each in Varanasi and Ghaziabad, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, with the government changing the norms for the discharge of Covid patients, the number of recoveries shot up to 23,231. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said under the new discharge norm, if the doctor was confident that a patient is healthy and can now stay at home, the doctor can discharge the patient.

“Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, these numbers of recoveries come as a matter of happiness. I also request the people to handle this situation very patiently as together we can overcome this pandemic soon,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The CM also said that the second wave of the pandemic was “30 times” more infectious than the first one.

Claiming that the state has no shortage of oxygen, the government said that not more than 5 per cent of the patients need oxygen support.

2,200 cops infected in last three weeks

Lucknow: Over 2,200 police personnel have been infected by coronavirus in the last three weeks, the UP Police said on Saturday. A majority of them were on duty during the first two phases of the panchayat elections in the state, it added.

Since the start of the pandemic in March last year, close to 15,000 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. A senior police officer suggested that violation of Covid-19 protocols was behind the high number of police personnel testing positive.