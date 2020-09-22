Uttar Pradesh: Recoveries surpass new infections, while Covid toll stays high

Long queues for COVID-19 test outside Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In an encouraging sign, for the fourth straight day, more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh than those who tested positive. The increase in number of people getting discharged, pushed the recovery rate for the first time beyond 80 per cent.

As many as 6,320 patients were declared recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours against 4,703 new cases.

A total of 2,89,594 people have so far recovered while the state’s total caseload stands at 3,58,893.

After recording a total of 5,135 deaths, including 88 in the past 24 hours, the state has 64,164 active cases. This has brought down the rate of active cases to just 18.6 per cent. This means that for every 100 confirmed cases, close to 19 are currently infected.

Lucknow, however, continues to be a concern for the authorities as it saw 1,037 new cases (22 per cent of Monday’s caseload).

It also remains the worse-affected district in terms of total active cases and deaths at 9,746 and 604 respectively. Kanpur Nagar is the second worst affected district with 4,649 active cases and 598 fatalities.

Concerned with the rise in cases in these districts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly asked officials to ramp up testing and health facilities there.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state laboratories had tested 1,35,990 Covid samples on Sunday, taking the total to 86.76 lakh.

Prasad said the state was soon going to start RT-PCR testing laboratories in Ballia, Pratapgarh and Jaunpur districts.

Of the total active cases, 33,040 are in home isolation, 3,822 in private hospitals and 230 in semi-paid L1 plus facilities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd