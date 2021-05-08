Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day toll as 372 more die of Covid

The pyres of deceased Covid-19 patients burn at a Lucknow crematorium. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported the highest number of deaths due to Covid, with 372 people succumbing to the virus in 24 hours across the state. The single-day jump in deaths had hit a record high of 357 on Wednesday. The state reported a total of 28,076 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 2,54,118.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar with 31, while Hapur reported 30 deaths in the past 24 hours. The district’s total death toll due to Covid was 141 after the 30 fresh deaths on Friday. The state has now reported a total of 14,873 deaths due the virus.

State capital Lucknow reported 25 fresh deaths, taking the city’s toll to 2028. The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (1982), followed by Meerut (1,817), Saharanpur (1,122).

The highest number of active cases were reported from Lucknow which 28,035 active cases, while Meerut had 12,362 cases, followed by Varanasi with 11,219 cases.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Salon Assembly seat in Rae Bareilly district, Dal Bahadur, passed away on Friday. He was being treated for Covid. Bahadur is the fourth BJP MLA in UP to succumb to infection.

SP leader and ex-state cabinet minister Vinod Kumar Singh “Pandit Singh” died on Friday. He was under treatment for Covid related complications..

Registration must for jab, for 45+ too

The state government has made it mandatory for people above 45 years to get registered on COWIN website to get vaccination in the state, official sources said.

Till now, people above 45 years were allowed to get vaccine on walk-in basis.

Officials said that this was being done to “avoid crowding at vaccination centres”.