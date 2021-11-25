UP: Two rebel MLAs from BSP, Congress join BJP

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, who had disassociated from the party some time ago, Wednesday joined the BJP along with rebel BSP MLA from Sigri in Azamgarh, Vandana Singh.

Welcoming them to the party, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the “two strong woman leaders” would counter Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Azamgarh, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

“Both have made a place for themselves and work for the deprived. They will strengthen the BJP to attain an absolute majority in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state,” said the UP BJP chief.