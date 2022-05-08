scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Raped’ by father, Banda woman found hanging

The woman’s younger sister told the police that on Wednesday evening, their father came home in a drunken state and allegedly raped his elder daughter.

By: Express News Serivce | Lucknow |
May 8, 2022 4:40:23 am
up rape case, rape, rape case, suicide, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThe complainant told police that on Friday morning, she spotted the body of her sister hanging from a hook inside her room.

THE BANDA police on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old labourer in Banda for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old daughter, after which she allegedly died by suicide. On Friday, the police were said that the woman was found dead at her residence.

The woman’s younger sister told the police that on Wednesday evening, their father came home in a drunken state and allegedly raped his elder daughter.

She added that her sister had been depressed after the incident and on Thursday night, she took the extreme step. “A case on charges of rape and abetment to suicide has been registered against the father,” said the station officer of the local police station.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The complainant told police that on Friday morning, she spotted the body of her sister hanging from a hook inside her room. She informed a neighbour, who alerted the police. “The autopsy report said that the death occurred due to hanging. Autopsy did not find external evidence of rape and forensic test reports are awaited,” said ASP, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra.

Best of Express Premium

A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to schoolPremium
A Letter From Assam’s Namsang, Joypur: This is the way we go to school
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?Premium
Who is afraid of Faiz Ahmad Faiz?
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right placePremium
The Sunday Profile: General Manoj Pande, the right man at the right place
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...Premium
‘He studied law but chose to join the Special Forces’: Kin of Army Major ...
More Premium Stories >>

More from Lucknow

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement