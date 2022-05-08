Uttar Pradesh: ‘Raped’ by father, Banda woman found hanging

THE BANDA police on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old labourer in Banda for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old daughter, after which she allegedly died by suicide. On Friday, the police were said that the woman was found dead at her residence.

The woman’s younger sister told the police that on Wednesday evening, their father came home in a drunken state and allegedly raped his elder daughter.

She added that her sister had been depressed after the incident and on Thursday night, she took the extreme step. “A case on charges of rape and abetment to suicide has been registered against the father,” said the station officer of the local police station.

The complainant told police that on Friday morning, she spotted the body of her sister hanging from a hook inside her room. She informed a neighbour, who alerted the police. “The autopsy report said that the death occurred due to hanging. Autopsy did not find external evidence of rape and forensic test reports are awaited,” said ASP, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra.