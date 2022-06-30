Uttar Pradesh: SP defends Akhilesh amid criticism for staying away from bypoll campaign

FOLLOWING criticism from within party and its allies for not campaigning for the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies, which the Samajwadi Party lost, the party on Wednesday defended its president, Akhilesh Yadav, and said he has “proved to be the only obstruction for the BJP”.

“Akhilesh Yadav is the target of conspirators… For 2024 Lok Sabha polls, not only will he hold public meetings in all zones and Vidhan Sabha constituencies, but he will also visit districts of the state,” said SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary in a press statement.

Akhilesh has “reached new heights in politics due to his hard work and struggle, which is not possible while sitting in air-conditioned (AC) rooms”, he claimed.

Among the principal reasons listed by local SP leaders as well as ally SBSP for the losses were Akhilesh’s decision to stay away from the campaigning.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had said on Tuesday, “Akhilesh-ji is not coming out of AC. He is not taking the lesson from the 2022 Assembly results. Just like he announced candidates in Assembly polls on the last date of nominations, he did the same in Rampur and Azamgarh. He was supposed to go out to hold public meetings, but he did not.”

Local SP leadership in Azamgarh also expressed unhappiness at Akhilesh not campaigning for cousin Dharmendra Yadav. In Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated Dharmendra Yadav by a margin of 8,679 votes. In Rampur, Azam’s aide Asim Raja lost to BJP’s Ghanshyam Lodhi by 42,192 votes.