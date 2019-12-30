Lucknow confidential: Cops Check

The Twitter handle was launched in November 2016. The Twitter handle was launched in November 2016.

Amidst the ongoing police crackdown on people protesting against the new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC in Uttar Pradesh, an official Twitter handle of UP Police that was launched in November 2016 meant to fact check viral videos is now coming handy with several rumours and alleged fake videos being circulated on social media. Only recently a video claiming to be from UP went viral on social media that showed policemen vandalising parked cars and bikes. While the video was widely shared, it was later found to be from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, another video showing a policeman threatening to shoot people if a stone hurled by the protesters hits him also started doing the rounds on Whatsapp. The handle — UPPolice Fact Check — later found out by that the incident was not from UP. However, fake videos are not being uploaded only from those opposing the police action. After a recent video surfaced of Meerut city Superintendent of Police telling protesters to “go to Pakistan” who in his defence had claimed that protesters were shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”, videos of people raising pro-Pakistan slogans started doing the rounds. It was claimed that the video was from Meerut, but again it turned out to be false.

Solicitors

With the police issuing notices to alleged protesters to pay for the damages of public assets during the last week’s protest against the new citizenship law and NRC, a battery of lawyers has sprung into action offering their services. In the past few days, some messages from lawyers giving their numbers and willingness to fight the case of those who have been served notices across the state have gone viral. The lawyers are asking people who have been served notices to contact them to fight their cases in the court. It may be mentioned that the government is serving recovery notices to identified protesters to reply within a week about the damages to public and private property during the protest.

Khaki Words

During last Saturday’s protest in Kanpur where a police outpost was vandalised allegedly by those protesting against the new citizenship law and NRC, a Muslim police constable had sustained minor injuries on his head. A few fellow policemen were herd expressing grief over the fact that he was injured at the “hands of a Muslim mob”. The concerned officer, however, was not unfazed by his colleagues’ remarks and was calmly herd saying, “when I am wearing the khaki, I am only a policeman. And my duty is to follow what my superiors tell me”. The Muslim constable then lend some words of advice to his colleagues, who then nodded in agreement, saying: “Haanji”.

