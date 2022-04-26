Uttar Pradesh: Proposal for wedding turned down, man kills girl, her parents

A man allegedly hacked a 17-year-old girl and her parents to death in Gorakhpur district on Monday night after his marriage proposal was turned down by the family, police said.

The accused was arrested hours after the killings, said additional director general of police (ADGP), Gorakhpur Zone, Akhil Kumar.

The incident took place when the girl along with her parents was returning from her uncle’s house after attending a marriage ceremony at Raiganj Bajrihwa Tola village around 9pm. When on their way, Alok Paswan, 22, of Khalilabad area in adjacent Sant Kabir Nagar district attacked the three with a sharp-edged weapon and hacked them to death, the ADGP said.

The assailant escaped after the killings, but the police caught him within two hours of the incident on a tip-off, Kumar further said. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed the crime,” the police official said.

Senior police officials, including SSP Vipin Tada and ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar, reached the spot.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, PTI reported.

The victim’s brother escaped as he had opted for another route to reach the function.