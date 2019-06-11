Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia to hold post-poll review meeting this week

Congress general secretary in charge for western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be conducting a post-poll review and deliberate on the agenda for the future.

Advertising

They were given the charge of the two regions just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections. While Scindia was not able to travel much, Priyanka had undertaken campaign in Eastern UP.

Priyanka, who will be arriving in Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening, called the meeting of leaders of the organisation from Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Scindia has called candidates of recently held Lok Sabha elections from western Uttar Pradesh, chief of districts and city committees as well as former and sitting MPs and MLAs from the respective region for a meeting in Lucknow on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Congress could win just one seat at Rae Bareli represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. In the last election, Congress had won two seats at Rae Bareli and Amethi, represented by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.