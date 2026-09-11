Pregnant woman dies after doctor performs surgery under influence of alcohol

The woman had given birth to a baby boy, who is reported to be undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational Image)

A 22-year-old pregnant woman in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, died after a doctor allegedly performed surgery on her while under the influence of alcohol, a police official told PTI on Friday.

Police have registered a case against two doctors in connection with the incident. The woman had given birth to a baby boy, who is reported to be undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware told PTI that the woman, Julie, a resident of Kakarha village under the Puwayan police station, went into labour on September 8.

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Her family was taking her to a government hospital in a private ambulance when the driver stopped in the Puwayan area and suggested that they consult a doctor at a private hospital.