Pregnant woman dies after doctor performs surgery under influence of alcohol

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A 22-year-old pregnant woman in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, died after a doctor allegedly performed surgery on her while under the influence of alcohol, a police official told PTI on Friday.
Police have registered a case against two doctors in connection with the incident. The woman had given birth to a baby boy, who is reported to be undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Shahjahanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware told PTI that the woman, Julie, a resident of Kakarha village under the Puwayan police station, went into labour on September 8.
Her family was taking her to a government hospital in a private ambulance when the driver stopped in the Puwayan area and suggested that they consult a doctor at a private hospital.
According to the police official, Dr Firoz, who was at the hospital, called Dr KP from the city. Dr KP arrived at the hospital in an allegedly inebriated state and proceeded to operate on Julie.
After she gave birth to a baby boy in the intervening night of September 8 and 9, Julie’s condition reportedly worsened. The doctor advised the family to take her to Bareilly, where she died on the way.
A case has been registered against Dr KP and Dr Firoz under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which falls under the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)
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