BJP corporator slaps man over UGC question at UP Deputy CM event, party MLA objects

A man was allegedly slapped by a BJP corporator after he posed a question on the issue of UGC reservation to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Prayagraj on Sunday, triggering sharp reactions.

Local BJP MLA Harsh Vardhan Bajpai condemned the assault on the man, writing, in a post on X, that “raising questions over the UGC (reservation) is a right of every Brahmin”.

By late Monday evening, Rohit Tiwari, the man who was allegedly assaulted, got an FIR registered against BJP corporator Vinay Mishra on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

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The controversy erupted at ‘Prabudhha Mahakumbh’ organised by Rashtriya Parashuram Sena in the Daraganj area of Prayagraj on Sunday when two men questioned the Deputy CM over the University Grants Commission regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination on college campuses.