BJP corporator slaps man over UGC question at UP Deputy CM event, party MLA objects

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades o... Read More
A man was allegedly slapped by a BJP corporator after he posed a question on the issue of UGC reservation to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event in Prayagraj on Sunday, triggering sharp reactions.
Local BJP MLA Harsh Vardhan Bajpai condemned the assault on the man, writing, in a post on X, that “raising questions over the UGC (reservation) is a right of every Brahmin”.
By late Monday evening, Rohit Tiwari, the man who was allegedly assaulted, got an FIR registered against BJP corporator Vinay Mishra on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.
The controversy erupted at ‘Prabudhha Mahakumbh’ organised by Rashtriya Parashuram Sena in the Daraganj area of Prayagraj on Sunday when two men questioned the Deputy CM over the University Grants Commission regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination on college campuses.
While Maurya was addressing the event, the two men shouted, “Will you speak about us? Will you speak something on UGC?” Apparently upset by the interruption, Maurya replied, “Keep quiet. Go from here. I will speak over everything.”
Soon, policemen deployed at the event caught hold of the two men and started to escort them out of the venue. In the meantime, local BJP corporator Vinay Mishra walked towards them and slapped one of the two men. The policemen took the two men to Daraganj police station and released them later.
On Monday, BJP MLA from Allahabad North, Harsh Vardhan Bajpai, reacted on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, “Opposing UGC is a right of every Brahmin/upper caste. Those who resorted to violence against people of their own community only to curry favour should remember that no one names their child Vibhishan.”
Meanwhile, Rohit Tiwari released a video in which he is heard saying that he had told Deputy CM Maurya, “We have not come here to hear SP (Samajwadi Party), BJP and Congress. We have come here to listen to you about your vision for us. Then a corporator of the Allapur area came and slapped me while over 40-50 people surrounded me.”
Meanwhile, SHO of Daraganj police station, Harikesh Rai, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the corporator on Rohit Tiwari’s complaint.