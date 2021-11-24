scorecardresearch
If SP wins, will give farmers who died during farm law protests Rs 25L: Akhilesh

By: PTI | Lucknow |
November 24, 2021 5:19:20 pm
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has termed the compensation, 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi'. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

“The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a ‘Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi’ of Rs 25 lakh,” Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers’ movement against the three farm laws.

